Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on housing starts and permits for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.563 million annual rate is projected for starts in November compared to 1.520 million in the previous month, while permits are expected at 1.655 million versus 1.653 million.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims rising to 200,000 for the December 11 week from 184,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After November's surge to 39.0, analysts expect the manufacturing index declining to 28.8 in December.
- Data on industrial production for November will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production increasing 0.7% in November.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for December will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index for December is seen at 58.5, while services index is expected at 58.2.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for December will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets