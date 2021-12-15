Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales, which surged 1.7% in October, are expected to increase at a slower rate of 0.8%.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is expected to decline to 25.5 in December from 30.9 in November.
- Data on import and export prices for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices increasing 0.7% in November, with export prices also likely to rise 0.7%.
- Data on business inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 1.0% in October.
- The housing market index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index, which increased 3 points to a very strong reading of 83 in November, might rise further to 84 in December.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The FOMC will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets