Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 4:02am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales, which surged 1.7% in October, are expected to increase at a slower rate of 0.8%.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is expected to decline to 25.5 in December from 30.9 in November.
  • Data on import and export prices for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices increasing 0.7% in November, with export prices also likely to rise 0.7%.
  • Data on business inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 1.0% in October.
  • The housing market index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index, which increased 3 points to a very strong reading of 83 in November, might rise further to 84 in December.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The FOMC will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

