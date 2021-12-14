Proterra To Launch EV Battery Factory In South Carolina
- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) plans to open a new EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina.
- The new 327,000 square foot plant will produce battery systems for Proterra Powered customers' commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more.
- Proterra has committed to a minimum investment of at least $76 million, with additional funds planned over several years. The company expects to create about 200 new jobs.
- The factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.
- Proterra's new battery system manufacturing facility will be located at the 42.76-acre Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, South Carolina.
- Price Action: PTRA shares are trading lower by 2.86% at $9.02 on the last check Tuesday.
