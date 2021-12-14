 Skip to main content

Proterra To Launch EV Battery Factory In South Carolina
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
  • Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRAplans to open a new EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina.
  • The new 327,000 square foot plant will produce battery systems for Proterra Powered customers' commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses, and more.
  • Proterra has committed to a minimum investment of at least $76 million, with additional funds planned over several years. The company expects to create about 200 new jobs.
  • The factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.
  • Proterra's new battery system manufacturing facility will be located at the 42.76-acre Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, South Carolina.
  • Price Action: PTRA shares are trading lower by 2.86% at $9.02 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

