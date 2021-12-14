Reed's Launches Mule In Michigan Via Midtown Fresh
- Reed's Inc (NASDAQ: REED) launched the Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule at Midtown Fresh in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
- The partnership with Midtown Fresh, a locally owned retailer, marks the first retail placement for Reed's canned alcoholic beverage in Michigan.
- "We're pleased to partner with Midtown Fresh to make our convenient Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule, easily accessible to consumers not only in the Kalamazoo region, but soon the entire state of Michigan," said chief sales officer Neal Cohane.
- Price Action: REED shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $0.40 on the last check Tuesday.
