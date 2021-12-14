 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reed's Launches Mule In Michigan Via Midtown Fresh
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Reed's Launches Mule In Michigan Via Midtown Fresh
  • Reed's Inc (NASDAQ: REEDlaunched the Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule at Midtown Fresh in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
  • The partnership with Midtown Fresh, a locally owned retailer, marks the first retail placement for Reed's canned alcoholic beverage in Michigan.
  • "We're pleased to partner with Midtown Fresh to make our convenient Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule, easily accessible to consumers not only in the Kalamazoo region, but soon the entire state of Michigan," said chief sales officer Neal Cohane.
  • Price Action: REED shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $0.40 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REED)

8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Reed's Launches Real Cranberry Ginger Ale At Costco
Looking Into Reed's's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com