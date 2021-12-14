Lion Electric Bags Conditional Purchase Order From Langs Bus Lines For 200 Electric School Buses
- Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has received a conditional purchase order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The deliveries will begin gradually in 2022 and will continue through 2026.
- Langs Bus Lines Limited operates over 600 school buses and minibusses throughout Southern Ontario.
- The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to Langs Bus Lines under Infrastructure Canada's Zero-Emission Transit Fund (ZETF).
- Price Action: LEV shares are trading higher by 2.67% at $10.00 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.