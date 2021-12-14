 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lion Electric Bags Conditional Purchase Order From Langs Bus Lines For 200 Electric School Buses
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Lion Electric Bags Conditional Purchase Order From Langs Bus Lines For 200 Electric School Buses
  • Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has received a conditional purchase order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The deliveries will begin gradually in 2022 and will continue through 2026.
  • Langs Bus Lines Limited operates over 600 school buses and minibusses throughout Southern Ontario.
  • The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to Langs Bus Lines under Infrastructure Canada's Zero-Emission Transit Fund (ZETF).
  • Price Action: LEV shares are trading higher by 2.67% at $10.00 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEV)

Lion Electric Bags Conditional Order From Groupe Séguin For 55 School Buses
November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch
Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient
Lion Electric Pockets Conditional Purchase Order For 1,000 Electric School Buses
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com