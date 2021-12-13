Hyzon Signs MoU With Taiwan's MiTAC-Synnex For Hydrogen Powered Vehicles
- Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MiTAC-Synnex Group to jointly develop hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and distribution models optimized for the Taiwan market. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Under the agreement, Hyzon and HwaQi, a MiTAC-Synnex affiliate, will work to establish a joint operating model delivering a product portfolio, service, and logistics operations specific to the needs of the Taiwan market.
- The companies expect to secure orders from municipalities and private businesses, targeting first commercial shipments in 2022.
- Hyzon is also expected to support MiTAC-Synnex's decarbonization efforts, starting with supplying two fuel cell electric trucks to MiTAC-Synnex in 2022.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading lower by 2.23% at $6.57 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.