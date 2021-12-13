 Skip to main content

Tempur Sealy Boosts Share Buyback Program To $1.5B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Tempur Sealy Boosts Share Buyback Program To $1.5B
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc's (NYSE: TPXBoard of Directors has increased the authorization for the share repurchase program to a total of $1.5 billion.
  • Tempur Sealy repurchased about 20 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $700 million in the trailing twelve months that ended September 30, 2021.
  • This new approval represents approximately 15% of the company's current market capitalization.
  • Tempur Sealy held $503.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: TPX shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $44.62 on the last check Monday.

