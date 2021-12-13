Tempur Sealy Boosts Share Buyback Program To $1.5B
- Tempur Sealy International Inc's (NYSE: TPX) Board of Directors has increased the authorization for the share repurchase program to a total of $1.5 billion.
- Tempur Sealy repurchased about 20 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $700 million in the trailing twelve months that ended September 30, 2021.
- This new approval represents approximately 15% of the company's current market capitalization.
- Tempur Sealy held $503.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: TPX shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $44.62 on the last check Monday.
