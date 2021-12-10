 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BTS Tweet Condemning Anti-Asian Violence Named Top Retweeted Message Of 2021
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Share:
BTS Tweet Condemning Anti-Asian Violence Named Top Retweeted Message Of 2021

A statement from the K-pop group BTS condemning violence against Asians was cited by Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) as the most retweeted posting of 2021.

What Happened: The tweet was posted to the group’s @BTS_twt account on March 29 and carried the hashtags #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate. The tweet featured screen shots of Korean- and English-language statements attributed to BTS that acknowledged being on the receiving end of racist comments.

But, the statement added, “our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks,” a reference to anti-Asian violence occurring in North America earlier in the year.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” the message declared. “We condemn violence. You, and I and we have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

The BTS tweet was shared 1.2 million times. BTS has 42.1 million Twitter followers.

bts.jpg

What Else Happened: Twitter also announced the most liked Tweet of 2020 was President Joe Biden’s message, “It’s a new day in America,” which was posted to his account on his Jan. 20 inauguration day. It received 4 million likes.

A selfie with a kissing face emoji posted by BTS member Jungkook was the second-most liked tweet, with 3.2 million affirmations.

Twitter added that the crying face and the face with tears of joy emoji were, respectively, the first and second most Tweeted emojis, respectively, while the eyes emoji entered the top 10 emoji list for the first time, growing in popularity by 7% since 2020.

Photo: Dispatch / Wikimedia Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?
Fintech Focus For December 10, 2021
Twitter Stock Bounces Back After Dogecoin Tips Are Implemented
5 Things You Might Not Know About Devin Nunes, CEO Of Trump Media & Technology Group
Transactions Connect Squid Game Scammers To 3 Trillion Shiba Inu Whale
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: anti-Asian violence BTS Joe Biden K-pop racism trendy storyNews Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com