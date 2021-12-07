Helbiz Launches E-Bikes, E-Scooters In Miami Lakes, Florida
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) plans to deploy a fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes in Miami Lakes after securing a 1-year permit.
- "Our electric vehicles will provide the community with alternative modes of transportation to help reduce the concerns of traffic congestion among residents and businesses in Miami Lakes," said director of business development Gian Luca Spriano.
- Helbiz will employ a local team to run its operations on the ground, ensuring its fleet is charged, repaired, and well-maintained.
- Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 7.60% at $7.93 on the last check Tuesday.
