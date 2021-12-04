 Skip to main content

Twitter's Newly-Crowned CEO Parag Agrawal Is Revamping The Team: What You Need To Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Twitter's Newly-Crowned CEO Parag Agrawal Is Revamping The Team: What You Need To Know

Last week saw the leadership baton being passed from Twitter, Inc.'s (NYSE: TWTR) founder Jack Dorsey to Parag Agrawal, followed by the company announcing an overhaul of the management team.

What Happened: Twitter announced the departures of two executives and also the restructuring of several leadership positions, an 8-K filing by the company with the SEC on Friday showed.

Michael Montano, who is serving as Engineering Lead, will step down from the position, effective Dec.31. The company said Montano will remain an advisor of the company through the end of the first quarter of 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.

Dantley Davis, Design and Research Lead, will also depart, effective Dec. 31, the company added.

Twitter's Indian-born CEO Agrawal is also restructuring the leadership team to drive "increased accountability, speed, and operational efficiency." The company is shifting to a General Manager model.

Consumer, Revenue and Core Tech will be led by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell, respectively. These GMs will lead all core teams across engineering, product management, design, and research.

The company also announced the appointment of Lindsey Iannucci, a senior operations and strategy executive, as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Operations to support Agrawal in strengthening operations across the leadership team, and the company.

Why It's Important: The announcement comes as a proactive move by the company under Agrawal, as the short-messaging app faces criticisms over slowing growth amid a reluctance to innovate and internal conflicts.

Former CEO Dorsey is also helming fintech company Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) and was considered as a hands-off leader. He was under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to give up one of the positions.

These actions are expected to help Twitter hit its goal of doubling its revenues and adding 123 million incremental active users by 2023, which it announced in February.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Management Best of Benzinga

