Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 4:04am   Comments
  • US jobs report for November is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 545,000 in November, following a 531,000 increase in the previous month. The unemployment rate might decline to 4.5% from 4.6%.
  • US services Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are projected to rise 0.5% in October, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month.
  • The ISM's services index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's services index, which came in well over expectations at 66.7 in October, is expected to drop to 65 in November.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

