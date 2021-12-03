Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- US jobs report for November is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 545,000 in November, following a 531,000 increase in the previous month. The unemployment rate might decline to 4.5% from 4.6%.
- US services Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are projected to rise 0.5% in October, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month.
- The ISM's services index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's services index, which came in well over expectations at 66.7 in October, is expected to drop to 65 in November.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
