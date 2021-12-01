 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 3:18am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for November will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 525,000 in November following a 571,000 increase in October.
  • The final reading of manufacturing PMI for November is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. November's flash reading increased to a higher-than-expected 59.1.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 61.1 in November from previous reading of 60.8.
  • Data on construction spending for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 0.5% in October following a 0.5% decline in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

