Why Twitter Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:36am   Comments
Why Twitter Shares Are Rising

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher following a CNBC report indicating the company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, is expected to step down from his role.

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text, image, and video content. Its users can create different social networks based on their interests, thereby creating an interest graph.

Twitter's stock was trading about 10.6% higher at $52.05 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $44.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

