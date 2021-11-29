Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The pending home sales index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After September's 2.3% drop, analysts expect pending home sales rebounding 0.7% for October.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The general activity index is expected to rise further to 19.5 for November, after reaccelerating in October to 14.6.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Check out the full economic calendar here
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets