Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 3:03am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders, which fell back 0.3% in September, are expected to increase 0.3% in October.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second estimate of Q3 GDP is expected to show a 2.1% growth, compared to the first estimate's 2.0%.
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $94.6 billion in October after deepening to $97.0 billion in September.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims falling to 264,000 for the November 20 week from 268,000 in the previous week.
  • Wholesale inventories report for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to increase 0.8% in the advance report for October.
  • Data on new home sales for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an annual rate of 790,000 for October versus an 800,000 rate in September.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Personal income is expected to increase 0.2% in October with personal consumption expenditures likely to rise 1.0%.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment declined sharply to a decade low reading of 66.8 in the mid-month flash. The final reading for November is expected to rise slightly to 66.9.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty for November will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The EIA’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

