Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI , which rose sharply to 58.7 in October, is expected to edge higher to 59.0 in November. The manufacturing PMI, however, is likely to rise to 58.6 in November from 58.4 in October.
- The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rebounding to a positive reading of 12 in October, analysts expect November’s reading at 11.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for October will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
