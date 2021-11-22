Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index is likely to increase to plus 0.90 in October, compared to minus 0.13 in September.
- Data on existing home sales for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales, which surged to a 6.290 million annual rate in September, are projected to ease back to 6.200 million in October.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
