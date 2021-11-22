 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 3:06am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index is likely to increase to plus 0.90 in October, compared to minus 0.13 in September.
  • Data on existing home sales for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales, which surged to a 6.290 million annual rate in September, are projected to ease back to 6.200 million in October.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com