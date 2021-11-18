 Skip to main content

Builders FirstSource Adds $1B To Stock Buyback Plan
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Board has authorized the company to repurchase an additional $1 billion of its common shares.
  • The new plan increases the total repurchase capacity to ~$1.147 billion, including the remaining previous authorization of $147 million.
  • The company held $224.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $903.2 million.
  • Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 2.89% at $71.25 on the last check Thursday.

