Builders FirstSource Adds $1B To Stock Buyback Plan
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Board has authorized the company to repurchase an additional $1 billion of its common shares.
- The new plan increases the total repurchase capacity to ~$1.147 billion, including the remaining previous authorization of $147 million.
- The company held $224.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $903.2 million.
- Price Action: BLDR shares are trading higher by 2.89% at $71.25 on the last check Thursday.
