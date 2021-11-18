 Skip to main content

Notable Hain Celestial Group Insider Trades $633M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Notable Hain Celestial Group Insider Trades $633M In Company Stock

Glenn W Welling, Insider at Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on November 15, Glenn W Welling bought 90,000 Hain Celestial Group shares for $0. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $45.00 to raise a total of $633,577,680 from the sale.

Welling still owns a total of 186,557 shares of Hain Celestial Group worth, $7,771,964.00.

Hain Celestial Group shares are trading up 2.16% at $41.66 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

