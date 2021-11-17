3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Better Choice Company
- The Trade: Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) Director Lionel F Conacher acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $3.96. The insider spent $39,600.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- What Better Choice Company Does: Better Choice Co Inc is a pet health and wellness portfolio company, offering consumers a wide variety of recognized premium pet products and hemp-derived CBD supplements.
CynergisTek
- The Trade: CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) Director John Flood acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $1.76. The insider spent $61,425.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company, last week, posted downbeat quarterly results.
- What CynergisTek Does: CynergisTek Inc is engaged in the business of providing companies with cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services through our assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services.
Hill International
- The Trade: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Director Paul Evans acquired a total of 9999 shares at an average price of $2.22. To acquire these shares, it cost $22,158.78.
- What’s Happening: Hill recently lowered its FY21 consulting fee revenue guidance.
- What Hill International Does: Hill International Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets.
