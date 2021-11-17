 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 3:41am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on housing starts and permits for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Starts and permits are projected to rise sharply in October. Analysts expect a 1.587 million annual rate for October starts, compared to 1.555 million in September. A 1.630 million annual rate is expected for permits versus previous reading of 1.586 million.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 11:20 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 4:05 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com