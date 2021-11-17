Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Starts and permits are projected to rise sharply in October. Analysts expect a 1.587 million annual rate for October starts, compared to 1.555 million in September. A 1.630 million annual rate is expected for permits versus previous reading of 1.586 million.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 11:20 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 12:40 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 4:05 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 4:10 p.m. ET.
