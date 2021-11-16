 Skip to main content

Notable Arvinas Insider Makes $11M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Liam Ratcliffe, Insider at Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN), made a large insider sell on November 15, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ratcliffe sold 134,310 shares of Arvinas at prices ranging from $83.90 to $90.18. The total transaction amounted to $11,527,510.

Ratcliffe still owns a total of 541,391 shares of Arvinas worth, $44,442,787.

Arvinas shares are trading down 1.06% at $82.09 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Arvinas's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

