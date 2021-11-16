 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Twilio Insider Makes $1M Buy
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Notable Twilio Insider Makes $1M Buy

Jeffrey Immelt, Insider at Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), made a large insider buy on November 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of Twilio at at a price of $295.82. The total transaction amounted to $1,005,796.

Immelt now owns a total of 16,762 of Twilio worth, 5,183,816.

Twilio shares are trading up 1.56% at $309.26 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Twilio's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

Affirm And These 3 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
When Winning Streaks Stop: Trying To Beat The Market By Buying Stocks Like Tesla
CNBC's Final Trades: Diamondback Energy, Twilio And This Leader In The Crypto Universe
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Apple and Amazon are a Drag on Stocks as Big Tech Fail to Impress
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Jeffrey ImmeltNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com