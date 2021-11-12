 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embraer Inks MoU With multiSIM To Develop Training Solutions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Embraer Inks MoU With multiSIM To Develop Training Solutions
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) and multiSIM, a Netherlands-based startup company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to discuss a potential partnership for defense and dual-use training solutions. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • multiSIM develops simulators for collaborative crew training based on a highly scalable software framework.
  • The potential agreement may include joint research, technology development, and innovation for Embraer products and programs.
  • In October, Embraer signed an MoU with Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek to explore opportunities for various activities in the Defense, Commercial, and Support markets.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 5.66% at $16.07 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Embraer Stock Flies As UBS Turns Bullish
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2021
Embraer Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q3, Misses Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com