Embraer Inks MoU With multiSIM To Develop Training Solutions
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) and multiSIM, a Netherlands-based startup company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to discuss a potential partnership for defense and dual-use training solutions. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- multiSIM develops simulators for collaborative crew training based on a highly scalable software framework.
- The potential agreement may include joint research, technology development, and innovation for Embraer products and programs.
- In October, Embraer signed an MoU with Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek to explore opportunities for various activities in the Defense, Commercial, and Support markets.
- Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 5.66% at $16.07 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.