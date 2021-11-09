 Skip to main content

SVP And Chief Business Officer Of Alphabet Sold $23M In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Philipp Schindler, SVP And Chief Business Officer at Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), made a large insider sell on November 5, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet at prices ranging from $2,980 to $3,010. The total transaction amounted to $23,810,040.

Following the transaction, Schindler still owns 20,267 shares of the company, worth $60,441,868.

Alphabet shares are trading down 0.16% at $2982.28 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alphabet's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Philipp SchindlerNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

