Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for October is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses is likely to decline to 98.5 in October from 99.1 in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:50 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices have been highly elevated, increasing 0.5% on the month in September. Analysts aren't expecting any cooling in October, seeing producer prices rising 0.6% on the month.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is set to speak at 11:35 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
