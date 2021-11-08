 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beyond Meat's Debt Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Beyond Meat's Debt Insights

 

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) moved lower by 21.38% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Beyond Meat has.

Beyond Meat's Debt

According to the Beyond Meat's most recent financial statement as reported on August 12, 2021, total debt is at $1.13 billion, with $1.13 billion in long-term debt and $184.00 thousand in current debt. Adjusting for $1.01 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $119.09 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Beyond Meat's $1.47 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.77. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

Beyond Meat's Debt Overview

 

 

Related Articles (BYND)

Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Grinding Higher Today
Analyst Ratings For Beyond Meat
Credit Suisse Downgrades Beyond Meat, Sees 'Deeper Problems That Won't Be Quick To Fix'
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Big Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-DebtNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com