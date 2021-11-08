Chief Executive Officer Of Tradeweb Markets Trades $30M In Company Stock

Lee Olesky, Chief Executive Officer at Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Lee Olesky exercised options to purchase 268,957 Tradeweb Markets shares at a price of $20.59 per share for a total of $5,537,825 on November 4. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $90.82 to $93.18 to raise a total of $24,781,351 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Olesky still owns 493,457 shares of Tradeweb Markets worth $46,631,686.

Tradeweb Markets shares are trading up 0.0% at $94.5 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tradeweb Markets's Insider Trades.