Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Chief Executive Officer Kenneth C Montgomery will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for October is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 1:50 p.m. ET.
