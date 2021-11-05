 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Zoominfo Technologies Insider Makes $113M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Notable Zoominfo Technologies Insider Makes $113M Sale

Jason Mironov, Director at Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI), made a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mironov sold 1,612,547 shares of Zoominfo Technologies at a price of $70.15. The total transaction amounted to $113,120,978.

Mironov still owns a total of 6,729,396 shares of Zoominfo Technologies worth, $485,324,039.

Zoominfo Technologies shares are trading up 0.17% at $72.12 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zoominfo Technologies's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (ZI)

Analyst Ratings For ZoomInfo Technologies
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
Where ZoomInfo Technologies Stands With Analysts
Jim Cramer Prefers This Stock Over Mogo, Considers Endeavor Group As Inexpensive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Jason MironovNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com