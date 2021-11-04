 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Microsoft Insider Makes $18M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Notable Microsoft Insider Makes $18M Sale

Judson Althoff, EVP And Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), made a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft at a price of $332.28. The total transaction amounted to $18,194,837.

Following the transaction, Althoff still owns 139,586 shares of Microsoft worth $46,413,740.

Microsoft shares are trading down 0.45% at $332.51 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Microsoft's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Google To Bid For Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract; Oracle, IBM May Join Too
Tesla Model S Owner Retrofits Yoke Steering With A Regular One
Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
Apple Is No Longer #1
ODP Registers 7% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Consensus
Nike Joins Facebook And Microsoft In Entering The Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Judson AlthoffNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com