Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:58am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for October will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls increasing 400,000 in October, following a 568,000 rise in the previous month.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI re-accelerated to 58.2 in October after slowing down in the recent period. Analysts expect the final reading for October to remain unchanged.
  • Data on factory orders for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are likely to rise 0.1% in September.
  • The ISM's services index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the ISM's services index to come in at 61.9 in October, unchanged from the previous reading of 61.9.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

