Why Desktop Metal Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it tripled manufacturing capacity for Production System P-50.

"After a significant development cycle, we are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution. As we continue to convert these opportunities, expanding our in-house final assembly capabilities has become a critical step to scaling deployment of our Single Pass Jetting technology," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. 

Desktop Metal Inc manufactures 3-dimensional printers to make metal and carbon fiber 3D printing accessible to all engineers, designers, and manufacturers. 

Desktop Metal has a 52-week high of $34.94 and a 52-week low of $6.7.

The stock was trading 23.4% higher at $8.63 per share at the time of publication.

