Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 3:28am   Comments
  • The manufacturing PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The flash reading slowed in October, but still remained very strong at 59.2. Analysts, meanwhile, expect final October’s reading to remain unchanged at 59.2
  • The ISM manufacturing index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index is expected to decline slightly to 60.3 in October from previous reading of 61.1.
  • Data on construction spending for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending rising 0.5% in September after coming in unchanged in August.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

