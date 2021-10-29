 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 4:01am   Comments
  • The employment cost index for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The employment cost index is projected to increase 0.9% quarter-over-quarter during the third quarter, following a lower-than-expected 0.7% rise in the previous quarter.
  • Data on personal income and consumption expenditures for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income declining 0.1% in September with personal consumption expenditures projected to rise 0.5%.
  • The Chicago PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI is projected to decline slightly to 64.2 in October from 64.7 in September.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The final reading for October is expected at 71.4, unchanged from the mid-month reading.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

