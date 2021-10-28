3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
ARC Document Solutions
The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 51492 shares at an average price of $2.75. The insider spent $141,781.49 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: ARC Document Solutions is expected to report Q3 results on November 4, 2021.
What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) 10% owner Aron English acquired a total of 133604 shares shares at an average price of $3.09. The insider spent $412,951.37 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: DIRTT is scheduled to released quarterly results on November 3, 2021.
What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network.
Eyenovia
The Trade: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Chief Operating Officer Michael M Rowe acquired a total of 1200 shares at an average price of $4.14. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,968.00.
What’s Happening: Eyenovia 8-K showed the company sees reporting $21.4 million in cash, cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
What Eyenovia Does: Eyenovia Inc is a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its propriety array print (MAP) platform technology.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
