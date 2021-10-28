 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:29am   Comments
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect GDP slowing to 2.7% annual growth in the third quarter from Q2 growth of 6.7%.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 290,000 for the October 23 week, unchanged from the previous week.
  • The pending home sales index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. A 1.7% rise is expected for pending home sales in September, following a 8.1% surge in the previous month.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for October is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

