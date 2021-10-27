Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Although durable goods orders picked up in August, but analysts expect September's orders declining 0.9%.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to shrink to $87.9 billion in September after deepening to $88.2 billion in August.
- Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.0% in the September’s advance report.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty for October will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets