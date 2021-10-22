Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect services index at 55.2 for October, with manufacturing PMI projected at 60.7.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
