Twitter Now Lets All Its Users Create Spaces
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2021 3:31am   Comments
Twitter Now Lets All Its Users Create Spaces

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) now lets any user create Spaces on its platform.

What Happened: The San Francisco-based company announced Thursday that everyone on iOS and Android could now host a conversation on the app.

The Jack Dorsey-led Twitter started testing Spaces in November. At the time, it rolled the feature to a limited number of users. Later, the company expanded the feature's rollout to include iOS and Android Twitter users with 600 or more followers.

See Also: Twitter Set To Allow Its Users To Send And Receive Tips In Bitcoin

Why It Matters: Twitter has been adding various features to reach its ambitious goal of growing its daily active user base to 315 million by the end of 2023. Last month, the company rolled out a feature to enable its users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) via the lightning network.

Dorsey, who is also founder and CEO at payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), has been bullish on Bitcoin but has chided other cryptocurrencies, especially Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.61% lower at $65.40 a share on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

