Twitter Now Lets All Its Users Create Spaces

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) now lets any user create Spaces on its platform.

What Happened: The San Francisco-based company announced Thursday that everyone on iOS and Android could now host a conversation on the app.

The Jack Dorsey-led Twitter started testing Spaces in November. At the time, it rolled the feature to a limited number of users. Later, the company expanded the feature's rollout to include iOS and Android Twitter users with 600 or more followers.

the time has arrived -- we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

Why It Matters: Twitter has been adding various features to reach its ambitious goal of growing its daily active user base to 315 million by the end of 2023. Last month, the company rolled out a feature to enable its users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) via the lightning network.

Dorsey, who is also founder and CEO at payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), has been bullish on Bitcoin but has chided other cryptocurrencies, especially Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.61% lower at $65.40 a share on Thursday.