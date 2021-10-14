Spaced Ventures Adds $1.2M Seed To Allow The Masses Access To Space Investing

Crowdfunding platform Spaced Ventures secured a $1.2 million seed round, Thursday led by WorldQuant Ventures and with participants including angel investors like Alex Fisher.

Context: In an attempt to address the funding gap for early stage space companies and allow space enthusiasts the ability to invest as little as $100 in emerging space startups, Aaron Burnett and J. Brant Arseneau co-founded Spaced Ventures in 2020.

Since launching, the firm has become an official FINRA Funding Portal Member, mobilizing one of the largest communities of space investors. The firm has received over 100 applications from space startups looking to raise and 1,700 investor registrations.

“Until now, investing in private space companies has been limited to high-net-worth investors,” said Burnett, co-founder, and CEO of Spaced Ventures. “The excitement for the space industry has never been greater and this unprecedented access to space investing will spur innovation and will be the key to putting humanity into space permanently.”

Since opening up to public investments in September 2021, three space companies have received over $600,000 in commitments from Spaced Ventures’ investors with an average individual investment of over $2,300.

Evolution: In doubling its team and launching new financial products as record amounts of capital are being poured into the nascent industry, Spaced announced the addition of a $1.2-million seed round.

“Spaced Ventures is a pioneering force ushering in a new era for the space industry,” said Steve Lau, managing partner of WorldQuant Ventures. “Efficient financial technology has never been more compelling, and Spaced Ventures’ flexible and alternative funding options for early stage space companies are fulfilling a critical need at a pivotal time.”

Why It Matters: Equity crowdfunding offers investors actual ownership in the form of company shares.

“As we continue toward our goal of building the planet’s largest community of space investors we invite all space fans, no matter your economic status, to join us to help fund our collective future,” added Burnett.