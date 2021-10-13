 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ABB, Lilium Collaborate On Charging Infrastructure For Regional Air Travel
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
ABB, Lilium Collaborate On Charging Infrastructure For Regional Air Travel
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), through its ABB E-mobility division, plans to provide the charging infrastructure for Lilium NV's (NASDAQ: LILM) high-speed regional air network, scheduled for commercial launch in 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Lilium announced planned launch networks in Florida, Germany, and Brazil. ABB will develop, test, and supply the MegaWatt fast-charging infrastructure necessary for the quick turnaround time for the all-electric 7-Seater Lilium Jet.
  •  The ABB charging points are designed to fully charge batteries in ~30 minutes and charge up to 80% in 15 minutes.
  • The regional air network will comprise a series of vertiports with multiple parking bays and high-power charging points. The MegaWatt Charging System (MCS), the infrastructure to be developed under this planned partnership, will allow direct current (DC) charging of up to 1000 kW and be used for heavy-duty electric vehicles, trucks, and buses.
  • Price Action: ABB shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $33.62, while LILM is higher by 0.41% at $9.84 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + LILM)

35 Biggest Movers From Friday
Price Over Earnings Overview: ABB
ABB Launches Fastest EV Charger
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
Oppenheimer Initiates eVTOL Company Lilium At Outperform - Read Why
Lightning eMotors, ABB Collaborate To Provide DC Fast Chargers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com