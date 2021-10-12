 Skip to main content

Why Are Safe-T Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Why Are Safe-T Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
  • Cybersecurity and privacy solutions provider Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) has issued the third-quarter FY21 outlook and sees revenue growth of over 125% year-on-year to over $3.2 million.
  • Safe-T sees revenue for the nine months ended September 30 to grow over 75% Y/Y to over $6.3 million. It includes initial revenue contribution from the recently acquired CyberKick Ltd.
  • "We continue to leverage our growth strategy, focused on the unique potential of our business segments, where our investments in new and innovative technologies are now translating to robust growth," CEO Shachar Daniel said.
  • Price Action: SFET shares traded higher by 5.83% at $1.09 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

