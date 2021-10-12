 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:56am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to increase to 11.013 million in August compared to July's better-than-expected reading of 10.934 million.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is set to speak at 11:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com