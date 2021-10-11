 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Concentrix Insider Sold $550K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Concentrix Insider Sold $550K In Company Stock

Richard Rosso, EVP And Global Sales Acct. Mgmt at Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), made a large insider sell on October 7, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix at prices ranging from $182.24 to $183.76. The total transaction amounted to $548,082.

Following the transaction, Rosso still owns 24,621 shares of Concentrix worth $4,433,742.

Concentrix shares are trading down 1.2% at $180.08 at the time of this writing on Monday afternoon.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Concentrix's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (CNXC)

Notable Concentrix Insider Trades $1.4M In Company Stock
Concentrix Insider Trades $1.8M In Company Stock
Why Are Concentrix Shares Trading Higher Today?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Richard RossoNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com