VERB, Pittsburgh Penguins Partner For Interactive Sales Technology
- Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) collaborated with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide interactive sales software to drive ticket and merchandise sales. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins is a professional sports franchise in North America.
- "We look forward to working with Verb to implement their innovative video sales software to enhance our customer reach and fan engagement and drive business in an ever-changing, technologically advancing world," said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins.
- Price Action: VERB shares traded higher by 4.39% at $2.07 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas