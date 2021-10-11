 Skip to main content

VERB, Pittsburgh Penguins Partner For Interactive Sales Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
  • Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ: VERBcollaborated with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide interactive sales software to drive ticket and merchandise sales. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins is a professional sports franchise in North America.
  • "We look forward to working with Verb to implement their innovative video sales software to enhance our customer reach and fan engagement and drive business in an ever-changing, technologically advancing world," said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins.
  • Price Action: VERB shares traded higher by 4.39% at $2.07 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas

