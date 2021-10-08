 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meta Materials Continues To Climb Toward Resistance As Bullish Report Circulates
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Meta Materials Continues To Climb Toward Resistance As Bullish Report Circulates

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) shares were trading higher Friday, but have spent most of the day trading up and down amid a report from InvestorPlace titled "Meta Materials Has More Going For It Than Just Reddit Hype."

Meta Materials was up 0.57% at $5.33 at last check Friday afternoon.

Meta Materials Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have bounced off support in what technical traders call a sideways channel and are approaching a possible resistance level.
  • The stock has been moving toward the $10 level, an area where the stock has found resistance in the past. Another key level on the chart can be found near the $2.50 mark, this area has held as support in the past and may again in the future.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slightly fallen in the past month and now sits at 51. This shows that there are slightly more buyers in the stock than there are sellers.

mmatdaily10-8-21.png

What’s Next For Meta Materials?

Bullish traders want to see the stock continue to form higher lows and work toward resistance. If the stock can continue to rise and break above resistance and consolidate, it may then be able to see further bullish moves.

Bears are looking to see the stock start to fade back lower once again and eventually cross below the support line. If this were to happen and the stock could hold the $2.50 level as resistance, it could be ready for more bearish moves.

Photo by Stephen Kraakmo on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMAT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Meta Materials Climbs As Merger Vote Is About To Take Place: What Does The Chart Say?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: metamaterialsNews Small Cap Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com