Can You Guess Which US City Has The Largest Rodent Infestation?

In advance of the upcoming Rodent Awareness Week that begins on Oct. 17, Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMX) has released its list of the U.S. cities with the highest levels of rodent infestation.

What Happened: Based on the number of requests the company’s offices received for help with rats and/or mice from each city over the past year, Terminix identified Los Angeles as the city with the highest level of rodent infestation.

Joining Los Angeles in the top 10 rankings are New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta and Boston.

In Terminix’s top 50 ranking for rodent infestation, Florida had the most cities on the list with six cities, followed by California with five cities.

What To Consider: "As the seasons change and lower temperatures are just around the corner, rats and mice will be looking for warm, safe places to live, including our homes," said Dan Baldwin, director of technical and regulatory services at Terminix.

Baldwin warned that rodents’ urine and droppings can contaminate food, linens, clothing and other areas of the home, and can lead to the spread of germs that cause diseases like hantavirus, rat-bite fever and salmonellosis if left untreated.

Photo: Sibya from Pixabay.