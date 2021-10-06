Beacon Opens New Branches In Texas, Florida
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has opened two new branches to expand service to customers in the Houston, Texas, and North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Florida market areas.
- The company noted that the expansion displays its focus on investing resources in key markets as part of its organic growth strategic initiative.
- The Houston location is a Beacon OTC Network hub and houses approximately 125,000 square feet of inventory, while the North Port location houses ~30,000 square feet of inventory.
- Both branches serve residential and non-residential customers with brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon's TRI-BUILT brand.
- Price Action: BECN shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $48.06 on the last check Wednesday.
