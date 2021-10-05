 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why UpHealth Shares Are Tumbling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Why UpHealth Shares Are Tumbling Today

UpHealth Inc (NYSE: UPH) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of a $40.25 million public offering of common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 per share.

UpHealth said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including licenses acquisitions or other strategic growth activities. The company will also use proceeds to repay current obligations related to its business combination with GigCapital2 and Cloudbreak Health in June.

UpHealth is a global digital health company intent on creating a single, integrated platform of technologies and services essential to personalized, affordable, and effective care globally. It offers patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to integrate care and improve performance across the healthcare industry.

UPH Price Action: UpHealth has traded as high as $10.05 over a 52-week period. It is making new 52-week lows during Tuesday's session.

The stock was down 35.80% at $1.67 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPH)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 450 Points; Comtech Telecommunications Shares Slide
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; UpHealth Shares Plunge
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; PepsiCo Beats Q3 Views
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com